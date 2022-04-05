PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN Apr. 2022 games deploy

Sony Corp. this week released PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Apr. 2022 include Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS5, PS4), SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for the Bikini Bottom (PS4), and Slay the Spire (PS4).

Titles will be available between Apr. 5 to May 2.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.