Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Sega Spring Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition, Sonic Mania, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Team Sonic Racing, SEGA AGES Out run, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition, Etrian Odyssey 2 Untold: The Fafnir Knight, and Shin Megami Tensei IV.

The sale ends Apr. 17.