Amazon holds B2G1 PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Apr. sale

Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a new retail initiative.

This week, customers who purchase two select video games will receive a third at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Elden Ring, Halo Infinite, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Shin Megami Tensei V, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Forza Horizon 5, Monster Hunter Rise, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Dying Light 2, Unhcarted: Legacy of Thieves, Tales of Arise, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.