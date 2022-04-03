PSN holds PS5, PS4 Spring Sale

April 3, 2022

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Spring Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Returnal, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Demon’s Souls, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, and Resident Evil Village.

The sale ends Apr. 27.


