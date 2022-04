Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Best-Rated Hits Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, NBA 2K22, Back 4 Blood, Gears 5, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, The King of Fighters XV Deluxe Edition, Riders Republic Gold Edition, and Wreckfest.

The sale ends Apr. 4.