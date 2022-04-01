Toyota to drift GR Corolla

Toyota this week announced the GR Corolla, a turbo hot hatch to be built at the GR factory in Motomatchi, Japan.

The GR Corolla will sport a G16E turbo-charged, direct/port injected three-cylinder engine to deliver 300HP and 273 lb.-ft. of torque. It will be paired with the GR-Four All-Wheel-Drive drivetrain and built on Toyota’s GA-C platform with enhanced frame reinforcements.

The vehicle is TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s first developed and manufactured model for North America.

The wider rally car frame will include a 103.9-inch long wheelbase and ride on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires 235/20R18 and 18-in. 14-spoke cast alloy wheels.

The GR Corolla will be sold in Core and Circuit Edition grades. Core Grade will be sold later this year and include a color keyed roof and black rear lip spoiler, GR-Four stamped side rockers, and GR logoed fabric sport seats. Circuit Edition is a limited model to be sold in 2023 to include a forged carbon fiber roof, vented bulge hood, large spoiler, Brin Naub suede-trimmed sport seats and a Morizo signed shift knob. Both will be sold exclusively in a manual transmission.

Pricing will be announced later this year.