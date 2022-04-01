Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands No. 2 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said 2K and Gearbox Software’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Mar. 26, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland ranked as the No. 2 best-selling boxed software title in the period.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a first-person looter shooter that includes guns, spells, melee combat, and six classes.

The final game includes crossplay support, local split-screen for up to four users, and scaled difficulty.