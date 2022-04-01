Gran Turismo 7 to drop patch post server outage

Sony Corp. this month will release a patch to Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 post server outage.

The patch, to be released in Apr., will include increased rewards, eight one-hour Endurance Race events in Missions, increased upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr., and increased quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer.

In addition, users will receive a non-paid credit pack of 1 million Cr. when they log in by Apr. 25.

Future updates will include increase payout value of limited time rewards, World Circuit event additions, addition of Endurance Races to Missions, addition of Online Time Trials, and option to sell cars.

Gran Turismo 7 includes the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU supports ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback relays road surface variations.

The final game includes online play for up to 20 users.

It sells at $59.99 to $69.99.