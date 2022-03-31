OnePlus 10 Pro 5G previewed

OnePlus this week previewed the OnePlus Pro 5G, a premium device to include a triple-camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad and 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display in a unibody chassis.

The triple-camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad will include a Sony IMX780 48MP Main Camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and 8MP Telephoto Camera. Pro Mode will support 12-bit RAW capture. Rear camera video can shoot 4K/120FPS to 8K/24FPS. The front camera include EIS and video caps at 1080p/30FPS.

Finally, the hardware will support 65W fast charging to top off the 5,000mAh battery in 34 minutes.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be sold Apr. 14.