Nintendo Switch Online Mar. 2022 NES, SNES Mar. 2022 titles deploy

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released new NES and Super NES titles for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

New titles include Earthworm Jim 2, DIG DUG II, and MAPPY-LAND.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid service that provides access to online play. Titles including Splatoon 2, ARMS, Mario Kart 8, Mario Tennis, and Sushi Striker: Way of Sushido require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Finally, the service offers Save Data Cloud Backup to save data online.

A 1-Month membership costs $3.99, Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month Membership at $7.99 and 12-Month Membership at $19.99. A 12-Month Family membership with up to seven members costs $34.99.

A 12-Month membership for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes the option to play select Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles with local and online multiplayer functionality at $49.99.