Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the RPG Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Far Cry 6, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition, Shining Resonance Refrain, and Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Apr. 4.