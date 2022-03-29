New PlayStation Plus to deploy in June

Sony Corp. this week announced new PlayStation Plus services to be sold in three tiers.

PlayStation Plus Essential will include current PS Plus membership benefits like online multiplayer access, two monthly download titles, and exclusive discounts at $9.99 per month, $24.99 per quarter, or $59.99 per year.

PlayStation Plus Extra will add up to 400 PS5 and PS4 first and third-party titles for download at $14.99 per month, $39.99 per quarter, or $99.99 per year.

Finally, PlayStation Plus Premium will add up to 340 games including PS3 games via cloud streaming, PS, PS2, and PSP titles for streaming and download and time-limited game trials at $17.99 per month, $49.99 per quarter or $119.99 per year.

PlayStation Now will merge into the PlayStation Plus Premium tier and will no longer be offered as a separate service.

Day one release titles will not be included in any PlayStation Plus tier.

The new PlayStation Plus service will launch in June in select markets including Asia, North America, and Europe.