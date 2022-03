Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the ‘And The Award Goes To‘ Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Among Us, Night in the Woods, Operation Tango, The Colonists, Towerfall Ascension, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

The sale ends Mar. 28.