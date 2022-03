Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Square Enix Publisher Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Balan Wonderworld, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, Legend of Mana, Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, Lost Sphear and Star Ocean First Departure.

The sale ends Mar. 28.