Gran Turismo 7 PS5 No. 19 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Sony Corp.’s Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Mar. 14 and Mar. 20, the Gran Turismo 7 PS5 SKU ranked as the No. 19 best-selling software in the region.

Gran Turismo 7 includes the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU supports ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback relays road surface variations.

The final game includes online play for up to 20 users.

It sells at $59.99 to $69.99.