PSN PS5, PS4 Mega March Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Mega March Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, Battlefield 2042, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Deathloop, DIRT 5 Year One Edition, Earth Defense Force 5 Deluxe Edition, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition, RiMS Racing, Sakura Wars, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition.

The sale ends Mar. 30.