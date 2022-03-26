PS5 No. 2; Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin No. 4 in Japan

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the PS5 sold 16,968 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Mar. 14 and Mar. 20.

For the period, the PS5 sold 13,971 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 2,997 units.

It sold 16,286 units the week prior.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin sold 17,905 units to rank at No. 4 for the week.

Sony sold 3.9 million PlayStation 5 units in Q2. It has sold 17.3 million units to date.

The PlayStation 4 shipped 200,000 units in the quarter.

The company lowered the fiscal year PS5 shipment forecast to 19.3 million units from 22.6 million units.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q2 revenue of $7.1 billion, a decline of eight percent from the year prior. It held an operating profit of $810.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 15 percent from the year prior.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 92.7 million units in Q2.

Download titles attributed to 62 percent of game sales.

PS Plus members totaled 48 million in Q2.