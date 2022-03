Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Family Time Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Just Dance 2022, Monopoly Family Fun Pack, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Carnival Games, Cars 3: Driven to Win, Mighty No. 9, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, and WRC 10 Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Mar. 28.