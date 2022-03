2K and Gearbox Software this week released Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a first-person looter shooter that includes guns, spells, melee combat, and six classes.

The final game includes crossplay support, local split-screen for up to four users, and scaled difficulty.

It sells at $59.99 to $89.99.