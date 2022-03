Sony Corp. this week released the System Software Update 22.01-05.00.00 for the PlayStation 5.

New features include Party Chat, Voice chat reporting visual indicators, Filter game collection by genre, Keep in Home option to keep games or apps on the home screen, Trophies UI update, and Voice Command option to find and open software with the “Hey, PlayStation” command.

In addition, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors will be released in several months.