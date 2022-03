Sony Corp. this week will conclude the PlayStation Indies Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Subnautica: Below Zero, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Tribes of Midgard, Streets of Rage 4, The Medium, Wreckfest, Deep Rock Galactic, Backbone, and The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors.

The sale ends Mar. 23.