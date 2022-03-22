The King of Fighters XV to bout Omega Rugal DLC

SNK Corp. this week said it will release the Omega Rugal DLC to The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Omega Rugal is the final boss from The King of Fighters ’94. Omega Rugal and the new game mode Boss Challenge will be released at no cost.

The DLC will be released Apr. 14.

The King of Fighters XV includes trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.

The final game includes the new Shatter Strike mechanic and new DLC teams to be sold in 2022.