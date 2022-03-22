Maserati Grecale to land this fall

Maserati this week announced the Maserati Grecale, a new mid-sized SUV slated to drift into North America this fall.

The Maserati Grecale will launch in three variants – GT, Modena, and Trofeo. The $64,995 GT trim will include a four-cylinder mid-hybrid engine at 296HP (0-60MPH in 5.3 seconds), the Modena trim will claim an enhanced version of the same engine at 325HP (0-60MPH in 5.3 seconds), and the Trofeo trim will sport an MC20-detuned Nettuno engine twin-turbo V6 at 523HP (0-60MPH in 3.6 seconds).

Inside is a cabin focused on technology, including a 12.3-inch TFT Digital Cluster, Head-Up Display, a center 12.3-inch screen power by Android Auto, and an 8.8-inch Comfort Display to replace standard analog AC, defrost, and volume controls. The iconic mechanic clock on the center dashboard has become a digital clock that can display time or other bits of information.

Advanced driving assistance technology includes autonomous emergency braking, active driving assist, adaptive cruise control, and active lane management.

The first batch of Grecale units to be sold in late 2022 will include the limited edition Grecale Modena to include 21-inch wheels, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 14-speaker Sonus faber sound system, adaptive air suspension, active lane management and adaptive cruise control. It starts at $77,400.

Finally, the all-electric Folgore trim which will incorporate a 105-kWh battery pack is slated for late 2023. Maserati aims to electrify its entire fleet of vehicles by 2030.