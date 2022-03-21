XPG Summoner RGB PC Gaming Keyboard review: Premium precision

To have full command of the keyboard is essential to victory. The XPG Summoner RGB Gaming Keyboard by ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. delivers both precision key presses and generous customizations to PC gamers.

The XPG Summoner RGB includes a sandblasted aluminum chassis that is lightweight yet extremely sturdy in construction. The keyboard utilizes Cherry MX mechanical switches that provide a precise clicky feel without excessive noise.

The keyboard includes a total of seven RGB lighting modes from static to wave patterns which radiate clearly against the dark grey keycaps. In addition, users can record and store a Macro or sequence combination to one of five profiles. All keyboard programming is done on the hardware itself to eliminate the need for any propriety software.

Also, the XPG Summoner defaults to an Anti-Ghosting mode to correctly register key presses when multiple are pressed simultaneously.

A bonus add-on for the XPG Summoner is the included magnetic wrist rest to make the hardware very comfortable to use, particularly for long gaming sessions. The synthetic leather padding is soft and the magnetic connection is solid against the length of the keyboard.

A few extras including sound controls, a USB pass-through port, and an external USB port help to round out an impressive gaming package.

The XPG Summoner RGB Gaming Keyboard is a quality product for PC gamers. It sells at $109.99.