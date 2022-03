Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $20 Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include FIFA 22, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Soulcalibur VI, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, DOOM, Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE, and Yakuza 5 Remastered.

The sale ends Mar. 21.