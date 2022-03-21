Triangle Strategy No. 4 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Triangle Strategy for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, Triangle Strategy sold 17,380 units to rank at No. 4 in the period.

It ranked at No. 1 the week prior.

Triangle Strategy is a new tactical strategy RPG that will include critical decisions that determine the fate of each user.

In the title, three nations battle for the control of dwindling resources.

The final game includes turn-based battles and tactical terrain choices.