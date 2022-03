Sony Corp. this week will release Ghostwire: Tokyo for the PlayStation 5.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person action title in which Akito must battle paranormal enemies to uncover the mystery behind a mass disappearance of citizens.

The final game will include upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills.

It will be sold Mar. 25 at $59.99.