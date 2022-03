Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Square Enix Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Life is Strange: True Colors, Marvel’s Avengers, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age: Definitive Edition, Balan Wonderworld, Final Fantasy VII, Romancing SaGa 3, and Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition.

The sale ends Mar. 21.