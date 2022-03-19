Xbox Series X|S No. 3 hardware in Japan Mar. 13 data

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,962 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between Mar. 7 and Mar. 13.

For the week, the Xbox Series X sold 374 units and the Xbox Series S sold 1,588 units.

It sold 1,321 units the week prior.

Microsoft Q2 gaming revenue increased eight percent to $5.43 billion from the year prior.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services revenue increased 10 percent due to growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions offset by declines in third-party titles compared to the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased four percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.