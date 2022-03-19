PS4 sells 16 units; Gran Turismo 7 No. 3 in Japan

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 5 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 16 units between Mar. 7 to Mar. 13 to rank at No. 5 in overall hardware sales.

It sold 11 units the week prior.

Gran Turismo 7 sold 20,806 units to rank at No. 3 in Japan.

The PlayStation 4 shipped 200,000 units in the second quarter.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q2 revenue of $7.1 billion, a decline of eight percent from the year prior. It held an operating profit of $810.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 15 percent from the year prior.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 92.7 million units in Q2.

Download titles attributed to 62 percent of game sales.

PS Plus members totaled 48 million in Q2.