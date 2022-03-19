Nintendo Switch OLED No. 1; Pokémon Legends Arceus No. 1 in Japan sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 51,933 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 30,381 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 15,932 units between Mar. 7 and Mar. 13. Nintendo Switch sales totaled 98,246 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the period.

It sold 96,952 units the week prior.

Pokémon Legends Arceus sold 34,362 units to rank at No. 1 for the period.

For Q3 ending Dec. 31, Nintendo recorded a $2.27 billion operating profit, an increase of 10 percent due to strong demand for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

Nintendo sold 10.67 million Nintendo Switch units in the quarter. It has sold 103.54 million Nintendo Switch units to date passing the Wii which sold 101.63 million units in lifetime sales.

It expects to sell 23 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, down from a prior forecast of 24 million units due to a global chip component shortage.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 85.41 million units in Q3. It has sold 766.41 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.