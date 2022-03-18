Samsung previews Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week previewed the Galaxy A53 5G, a new mid-range phone with 5G and two-day battery life.

The Galaxy A53 5G includes a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display at 120Hz, Octa-Core 5nm CPU, a main 64MP camera with OIS, 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, 32MP front camera, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging.

Video peaks at 4K/30FPS, though the hardware includes a 5MP Depth and 5MP Macro lens to round out a four-camera setup.

Finally, the device will include four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades, and up to five years of security updates.

The device will sell at $449.99 Mar. 31.