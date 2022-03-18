Apple drops iPhone SE to retail

Apple Inc. this week released the iPhone SE 3rd generation to retail stores.

The iPhone SE includes 5G connectivity, 12MP Wide camera, extended battery life and the A15 Bionic CPU found in the iPhone 13.

The A15 Bionic CPU adds advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and improved video processing to the iPhone SE.

The chassis, 4.7-inch Retina HD display, and Touch ID remain unchanged from the prior model.

The iPhone SE is sold in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models starting at $429.