Apple drops iPad Air M1 to retail

Apple Inc. this week released the iPad Air with the M1 CPU.

The new iPad Air includes the M1 chip for up to 60 percent faster performance and up to 2x faster graphics performance.

In addition, the hardware includes a built-in 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and a 12MP Wide Camera on the back for photos and 4K video.

5G functionality offers peak speeds of up to 3.5Gbps.

The final product retains the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, Apple Pencil compatibility, and Magic Keyboard functionality.

The iPad Air starts at $599.