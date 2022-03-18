Apple deploys Mac Studio

Apple Inc. this week released the Mac Studio, a new high-performance desktop computer for professional users.

The Mac Studio incorporates the M1 Max or new M1 Ultra CPU into a compact chassis. The M1 Max configuration is up to 2.5x faster than the 27-inch 10-core iMac and up to 50 percent faster than the Mac Pro with 16-core Xeon CPU. The M1 Ultra configuration is up to 3.8x faster than the 27-inch 10-core iMac and up to 90 percent faster than the Mac Pro with 16-core Xeon CPU

The hardware includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10GB Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, pro audio jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Configurations top out at a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 128GB unified RAM.

In addition, the new Studio Display can pair with the Mac Studio to offer a 27-inch 5K Retina screen with built-in 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, three-microphone array, and six-speaker sound system.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999 and the Studio Display starts at $1,599.