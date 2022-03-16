Nintendo eShop holds Capcom Publisher Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom Publisher Sale for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by 70 to 90 percent.

Discounted titles include Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Onimusha: Warlords, Resident Evil Revelations, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition, and Resident Evil The Mercenaries 3D.

The sale ends Mar. 27.