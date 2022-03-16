iPhone SE shipments fall to late Mar.

Shipments for Apple Inc.’s iPhone SE fell to late Mar. due to strong demand for the updated product.

This week, the iPhone SE holds a shipping estimate between Mar. 29 and Mar. 30, past the Mar. 18 launch date.

The iPhone SE will include 5G connectivity, 12MP Wide camera, extended battery life and the A15 Bionic CPU found in the iPhone 13.

The A15 Bionic CPU adds advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and improved video processing to the iPhone SE.

The chassis, 4.7-inch Retina HD display, and Touch ID remain unchanged from the prior model.

The iPhone SE will be sold in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models starting at $429 on Mar. 18.