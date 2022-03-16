Dying Light 2 No. 4 in Feb. U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Techland’s Dying Light 2: Stay Human for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

In Feb., Dying Light 2: Stay Human ranked as the No. 4 best-selling title based on dollar sales.

Dying Light 2 is a post-apocalyptic first-person action title that includes an open world and critical decisions that can result in severe consequences.

The final game includes co-op gameplay for up to four players.