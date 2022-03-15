Horizon Forbidden West No. 2 in U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Sony Corp.’s Horizon Forbidden West to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 ranked as a best-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

In Feb. 2022, Horizon Forbidden West ranked as the No. 2 best-selling title based on dollar sales.

Horizon Forbidden West is a third-person action RPG title that includes an open world, new enemies, melee and range-based weaponry.

The PS5 version includes fast loading, haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality, and 3D Audio.