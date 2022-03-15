GTA V, GTA Online jack PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Rockstar Games this week released Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S.

Grand Theft Auto V contains technical upgrades and enhancements including increased draw distances, high resolution, new weapons, new vehicles, new activities, additional wildlife, denser traffic, new foliage system, and enhanced damage and weather effects.

Grand Theft Auto Online includes the Career Builder to choose one of four career paths – Biker, Gunrunner, Executive or Nightclub Owner.