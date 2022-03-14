The King of Fighters XV PS5 No. 19 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said SNK Corp.’s The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title in the PlayStation Network division in Feb.

For the month, The King of Fighters XV ranked as the No. 19 PS5 PSN download title in the U.S. and Canada.

The King of Fighters XV will trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.

The final game includes the new Shatter Strike mechanic and new DLC teams to be sold in 2022.