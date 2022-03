Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Worms Rumble, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil, Bayonetta, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Sonic Mania, Persona 5, and Gauntlet: Slayer Edition.

The sale ends Mar. 16.