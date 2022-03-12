Dying Light 2 patch infects 60FPS to Xbox Series S

Techland this week released Patch 1.2.0 to Dying Light 2 for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Patch 1.2.0 includes Performance Mode for the Xbox Series S that runs at 60FPS and Balanced Mode for the Xbox Series X that runs at 60FPS.

In addition, the patch includes improved game stability, story progression fixes, co-op fixes, nightrunner tools fixes, UI improvements, and balance tweaks.

Dying Light 2 is a post-apocalyptic first-person action title that includes an open world and critical decisions that can result in severe consequences.

The final game includes co-op gameplay for up to four players.