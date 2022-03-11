Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection to bout PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

Konami Corp. this week said it will release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will include 13 original 8-bit, 160bit, and arcade TMNT titles.

Titles include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy).

It will be sold in 2022 at $39.99.