Pokémon Legends Arceus holds No. 3 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Mar. 5, Pokémon Legends Arceus ranked as the No. 3 best-selling boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 3 the week prior.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a turn-based RPG to include new action and RPG elements.

In the title, the user must catch, survey and research wild Pokémon in long-gone era of the Sinnoh region and complete the region’s first Pokédex.

The title has sold 6.5 million units to date.