Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the MAR10 Sale for the Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles featuring Mario.

Discounted titles include Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The sale ends Mar. 13.