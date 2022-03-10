Xbox Game Pass drops Young Souls

March 10, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released Young Souls to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Young Souls is a 2D brawler RPG that includes solo or co-op functionality, weapon and armor upgrades, and more than 20 bosses.


