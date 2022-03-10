Xbox Game Pass drops Young Souls

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
March 10, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Young Souls to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Young Souls is a 2D brawler RPG that includes solo or co-op functionality, weapon and armor upgrades, and more than 20 bosses.
