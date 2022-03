Sony Corp. this week is holding the PlayStation Indies Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Subnautica: Below Zero, Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition, OlliOlli World, Tribes of Midgard, Streets of Rage 4, The Medium, Dead Cells, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

The sale ends Mar. 23.