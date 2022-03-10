Mac Studio M1 Ultra shipments fall to Apr.

Shipments for Apple Inc.’s Mac Studio fell to Apr. due to strong demand for the new desktop.

This week, the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip holds a shipping estimate between Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, more than one month past the Mar. 18 launch date.

The Mac Studio will incorporate the M1 Max or new M1 Ultra CPU into a compact chassis. The M1 Max configuration is up to 2.5x faster than the 27-inch 10-core iMac and up to 50 percent faster than the Mac Pro with 16-core Xeon CPU. The M1 Ultra configuration is up to 3.8x faster than the 27-inch 10-core iMac and up to 90 percent faster than the Mac Pro with 16-core Xeon CPU

The hardware will include four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10GB Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, pro audio jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Configurations top out at a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 128GB unified RAM.

In addition, the new Studio Display can pair with the Mac Studio to offer a 27-inch 5K Retina screen with built-in 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, three-microphone array, and six-speaker sound system.

The Mac Studio will start at $1,999 and the Studio Display will start at $1,599. Both will be sold Mar. 18.