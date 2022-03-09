PSN holds PS5, PS4 Essential Picks Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Essential Picks Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition, FIFA 22, Dead by Daylight, Among Us, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Hell Let Loose, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 3, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle, and Control: Ultimate Edition.

The sale concludes Mar. 16.